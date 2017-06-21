Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has decided to back NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential election, JD-U legislator Ratnesh Sada said on Wednesday.

Sada, who represents Sonbarsha in the state assembly, told IANS on telephone: “The party has decided to support Kovind. The decision was taken at a meeting of our legislators.”

Nitish Kumar told his MLAs that Kovind, who was the Bihar Governor before he was picked by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the top post, was “a good man”, Sada said.

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar showered praise on Governor Ram Nath Kovind, whom the ruling NDA earlier in the day named as its candidate for the July 17 presidential election, saying he is “personally glad” over his candidature.

However, Nitish Kumar was non-committal on whether his Janata Dal-United (JD-U) will support Kovind.

“Kovind has discharged his duties in an unbiased manner as the Bihar Governor. He has worked as per the Constitution and upheld the dignity of the Governor’s post. His was an ideal relation with the state government,” Nitish Kumar said after meeting Kovind at Raj Bhavan on Monday.