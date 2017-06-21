Under pressure to follow the populist approach taken by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-run states, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced to loan waiver to farmers for short term loan up to Rs 50000.

“In these critical times, our govt will waive farmer loans up to Rs 50000 which is availed till June 20 this year,” said Siddaramaiah. The waiver, however, will be applicable only on the only on the loans acquired from the cooperative banks, added CM.

Once executed, the waiver will directly provide relief to more than 22 lakh farmers reeling under debt due to their inability to pay money to the banks following a severe drought in the state.

“Loans worth Rs 8165 crores will be waived, benefitting 22,27,506 farmers across the state,” said Siddaramaiah.

The CM further said that Karnataka government was committed to empowering the farmers of the state thought different “policies, innovations and support.

Acknowledging the drought situation in Karnataka as “acute”, CM Siddaramaiah said that said that the state government knows that “empowering farmer is empowering Karnataka”.

After the announcement, Siddaramaiah in a tweet addressed to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), appealed PM Narendra Modi to take cognizance of the situation and waive off farmer loan from commercial banks.

“On behalf of our farmers, I request PMO to consider the acute drought and waive farmer loans from commercial banks,” wrote Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, Karnataka CM has written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to waive the loans of the farmers taken by the national banks.