With Kerala approving the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir remains the only state yet to pass the legislation ahead of the July 1 launch of the pan-India tax regime.

“All states and union territories, except Jammu and Kashmir, have approved the SGST Act and are ready for the smooth roll-out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) with effect from July 1,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement here.

Kerala issued an ordinance on Wednesday approving the State GST Act while West Bengal had issued the relevant ordinance on June 15.

“Thus, almost the entire country, including 30 states and union territories, is now on board and ready for the GST,” the Finance Ministry said