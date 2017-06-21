Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday lashed out at megastar Amitabh Bachchan for promoting Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said he should not be part of BJP’s ‘stupidity’.

Bachchan has been roped in by govt to promote GST regime ahead of its implementation on July 1. He has already featured in many govt advertisements promoting GST.

“I would advise Amitabh Bachchan to withdraw from brand ambassador of GST in this form. An expected backlash from traders may go against him eventually,” Nirupam posted on Twitter.

Would advise @SrBachchan to wthdraw frm brand ambassador of #GST in ths form.An expected backlash frm traders may go against him eventually. — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 20, 2017

Nirupam also attacked govt for demonetisation and said it was responsible for slow growth of economy.

Backlash of #DeMonetisation is evident all over.Indian economy is collapsed. From fastest growing to we r now slowest growing economy.Happy? — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 20, 2017

Bachchan also took to Twitter to clear his stand on the issue and said he featured in advertisements because he was asked to.

a campaign to explain and introduce GST .. they asked me i did it .. https://t.co/ZHXlTVDdyP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2017

GST is being dubbed as the biggest tax overhaul since independence and will be rolled out from June 30 midnight.