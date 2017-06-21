Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored after four hours on Wednesday after it was stopped due to landslides in Ramban district, officials said.

A Traffic Department official said here that traffic on the 300-km highway was stopped as incessant rain caused landslides in the Panthal stretch of the highway, but after clearance the traffic was restored.

The state police also issued a travel advisory for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

All vehicles carrying the pilgrims have been advised to cross the Jawahar Tunnel before 3.30 pm and no vehicle would be allowed after that.

“The decision has been taken after consultation with the security agencies and the administration,” the advisory said.

This year’s annual Yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath begins on June 29. The Yatra will continue for 40 days.