The AAP on Wednesday demanded to know the connection between Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and an IAS officer accused in a Rs 7,000 crore AIIMS scam.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh said the CBI had told Delhi High Court that it was not getting documents from the Health Ministry in connection with the case against the officer who is said to be close to Nadda.

“They can raid Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy’s houses, but they can’t even get documents when it comes to the BJP-led government at the Centre,” Ashutosh added.

The accused officer, Vineet Chaudhary, was Health Secretary in Himachal Pradesh when Nadda was the state’s Health Minister, the AAP leader said. When the scam occurred, Chaudhary was Deputy Director – Administration at AIIMS.

The scam in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi occurred between 2010 and 2012 during the earlier United Progressive Alliance government’s tenure. It was highlighted by Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi when he was AIIMS Chief Vigilance Officer.

Waving a stack of papers, Ashutosh said: “Nadda had written two letters to seek change of Investigating Officer in the case, who has an impeccable record.”

“The AAP wants to know what is the connection between Nadda and the accused officer,” the AAP leader said