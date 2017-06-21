The GJM, which is spearheading the agitation for separate Gorkhaland state in the North Bengal hills, on Wednesday complained about ‘a blackout of news’ in the region as the telecast of several national and regional news channels is being regularly interrupted in Darjeeling and Kalimpong district.

“There have been several complaints that a number of national and local news channels that are transmitted by the local cable operators are not being aired regularly. This has led to a blackout of news in the region,” Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) General Secretary Roshan Giri alleged in a press release.

Claiming that any attempt to curtail the dissemination of news goes against free democracy, he appealed to the cable operators to ensure regular airing of all these news channels in the region.

Giri also complained about constant disruptions in telecommunication and internet services in the two districts and appealed the telecom operators to provide uninterrupted services.

“Communication is an essential item, not a luxury. We would appeal all the mobile operators in the region to provide uninterrupted internet and mobile services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong,” he said.

Meanwhile, the indefinite shutdown continues to paralyse normal life in hill town Darjeeling and adjoining areas.

Barring pharmacies, all other shops and markets that generally buzzes with tourist activity at this time of the year remains closed while the famous mall road of Darjeeling bears a desolate look.

The pro Gorkhaland activists were seen putting up posters all around the city demanding the separate Gorkhaland.

On Wednesday morning, rallies were taken out in Darjeeling and Kalimpong amid tight security.

The Darjeeling zoo, that houses snow leopards and red panda, have expressed concern over the decline in food supply for animals.