People who have been the victims of acid attacks, autism, mental illness and intellectual disability may get reservations in promotions and Central government jobs.

The move has come after Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in a draft policy that proposes vacancies, promotions quotas and an age relaxation for those with disabilities.

As per the guidelines mentioned by the DoPT in the proposal, “In case of direct recruitment, four per cent of the total number of vacancies in the cadre strength in each group of the posts, i.e. A, B, C and D, shall be reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities.”

But given that the Supreme Court of India is already monitoring quotas for persons with disabilities, it wouldn’t be an easy task for this proposal to become a reality.

It is expected that the vacancies earmarked may be for the posts of office assistants to Indian Administrative Service officers.

People who have been suffering with blindness, low vision, deafness, hardness of hearing, locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, dwarfism, muscular dystrophy and cured leprosy will also be identified in the disability section.