In an unfortunate incident, a 9-year-old girl died in Lucknow on Wednesday after being crushed under a gate of Lok Bhavan, the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident happened at the UP secretariat, when a labourer’s daughter was playing and an iron gate fell on her during construction work.

The girl, identified as Kiran, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. According to reports, the girl suffered head injuries and was bleeding severely.

(More details are awaited)

First Published | 21 June 2017 4:54 PM
Read News On:

iron gate

Kiran

Lok Bhavan

lok bhavan gate

lucknow girl

UP CM office

Web Title: Lucknow: Iron gate at UP CM’s office crushes girl to death

(Latest News in English from Newsx)