In an unfortunate incident, a 9-year-old girl died in Lucknow on Wednesday after being crushed under a gate of Lok Bhavan, the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The incident happened at the UP secretariat, when a labourer’s daughter was playing and an iron gate fell on her during construction work.

The girl, identified as Kiran, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. According to reports, the girl suffered head injuries and was bleeding severely.

(More details are awaited)