“I am fighting against corruption”, said former Justice CS Karnan on Wednesday before he was taken to Kolkata after his arrest from near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

He said this in reply to a question from reporters whether he would like to say anything on the developments relating to him.

Justice Karnan, who was arrested following the Supreme Court order sentencing him to six months imprisonment for contempt, said police acted within norms.

“They know I have done no wrong,” he said. He also said his health was checked and his blood pressure is perfect.

Earlier, speaking about Karnan’s arrest, the police team who was searching him said that they knew about his hiding place in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for three days before moving in to arrest him.

“We knew about Karnan’s whereabouts three days back. We were tracking phone calls of people close to him and we also have our own sources,” Director General of Police Raj Kanojia said.