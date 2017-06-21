Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said that DTC will procure 1,000 new standard floor, non-AC buses and will also take care of maintenance on its own.

The decision was taken in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board meeting on Tuesday.

“We haven’t purchased any new buses in the past two-three years and this was needed to strengthen the public transport system,” said Gahlot, adding that the buses are expected to start arriving before the end of the current financial year.

The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday also approved installation of CCTV cameras in 6,350 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

“The objective of this decision is to instill a sense of security in the minds of women commuters and to ensure their safe travel in public service buses,” a Government official said.