Individuals living in Gurugram and Bengaluru consume the highest amount of beer with people of Mumbai preferring to get high on hard drinks, according to a survey.

Crownit, a consumer group marketing and data platform, conducted a survey across pubs in Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to understand drinking patterns and alcohol preferences of young consumers and found that 47 percent Indian millennials prefer beer over any other liquor.

The survey that involved one lakh users, took place between March and April this year.

While 57 percent millennials in Bengaluru and Gurugram consume beer, the highest consumption of hard drinks is by individuals in Mumbai at 33 percent, closely followed by Delhi at 32 percent.

Wine is still catching up in comparison, with the average consumption in these cities ranging from 1-2 percent.

The data collected is based on the consumption of mainly four categories of alcoholic beverages – beer, hard drinks, cocktails and wine.

The study also highlights that the consumption of alcohol is highest among millennials on the weekends, most commonly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m.

In addition, Crownit’s survey revealed the increasing preference for various flavours and variants of beer such as bottled, draught and freshly-brewed.

Gurugram being the city of micro-breweries, has 74 percent millennials favouring freshly-brewed beer, whereas 80 percent people in Delhi drink bottled beer, perhaps due to the lack of other options.