Amid speculation that the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is set to back NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, the party’s Kerala unit said on Wednesday that it will embrace a different path.

JD-U General Secretary Varghese George told the media here that under no circumstances would the Kerala unit support Kovind.

“We have made this very clear to the national leadership of our party … We will never support the BJP candidate,” said George.

In Kerala, the JD-U is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Although it has no representation in the Kerala assembly, state party chief MP Veerendra Kumar is a member of the Rajya Sabha and hence his vote will not go to Kovind.