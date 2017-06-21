A- A A+

Amid speculation that the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is set to back NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, the party’s Kerala unit said on Wednesday that it will embrace a different path.

JD-U General Secretary Varghese George told the media here that under no circumstances would the Kerala unit support Kovind.

“We have made this very clear to the national leadership of our party … We will never support the BJP candidate,” said George.

ALSO READ: Presidential election: JD(U) backs Ram Nath Kovind, alienates opposition

In Kerala, the JD-U is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Although it has no representation in the Kerala assembly, state party chief MP Veerendra Kumar is a member of the Rajya Sabha and hence his vote will not go to Kovind.   

First Published | 21 June 2017 7:30 PM
Read News On:

Kovind

Varghese George

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: JD-U’s Kerala unit not to vote for Ram Nath Kovind

(Latest News in English from Newsx)