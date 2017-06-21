The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday welcomed its grand alliance partner JD-U’s decision to support NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and said that the party will take a call on the opposition’s presidential candidate on June 22.

“We have no issues with the Janata Dal-United backing NDA’s presidential nominee,” RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

Jha’s remarks came soon after JD-U’s Sonbarsha legislator Ratnesh Sada said the party has decided to support Kovind for the July 17 presidential poll.

Jha also said that the party’s top leadership will meet on Thursday in the national capital to decide on a nominee.

The RJD and Congress share power with the JD-U in Bihar as part of the Grand Alliance.