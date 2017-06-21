The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the JD(U)’s support to the NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and appealed to other political parties to also support him.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, one of the three senior ministers to engage with the political parties on evolving a consensus, said: “I welcome JD(U) President Nitish Kumar’s announcement of support to Ram Nath Kovind, who has been nominated as NDA’s Presidential candidate after discussions with opposition parties.”

He said the JD(U)’s support to Kovind clearly speaks of his wider acceptability among non-NDA parties.

“This was the intent of wider consultations with the opposition parties. I thank Nitish Kumar for his party’s support. I also appeal to other parties to support Kovind,” he said in a statement.