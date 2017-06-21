On a day when hundreds of events were held to mark the third International Yoga Day across Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party held cycle rallies at many places in the state to match the ruling BJP’s Yoga Diwas.

Hundreds of SP workers and leaders pedaled across many cities and towns and claimed that cycling was much more beneficial that “Prime Minister Modi’s yoga”.

Carrying party flags and raising slogans in favor of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, these cyclists urged people to get in shape by cycling. Cycle is the party symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

Party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who flagged off a cycle march in his native Etawah, said that neither he nor his party opposed the International Yoga Day but they were holding cycle rallies to make people aware of the activity’s benefits for their health and well being.

Asked on why was the cycle rally coinciding with the International Yoga Day, he declined to answer.