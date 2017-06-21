The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Border Security Force (BSF) to be considerate towards a constable wanting stay on his transfer due to his wife’s pregnancy.

The High Court bench comprising of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and AK Chawla asked BSF to help the petitioner and post him to some other location. Constable Bhudev Singh had filed a plea in the court seeking stay on his transfer till his wife’s delivery in November.

“Show some compassion,” the bench said. “…If you (BSF) have an unhappy force, you cannot have happy functioning,” the bench remarked.

BSF on June 10 had ordered Singh’s transfer to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong by June 25. Singh is asking for deferment of his transfer by 5 months. Singh has contended that he was posted to Delhi for his wife’s IVF treatment, and now that she had been able to conceive, his transfer was ordered.

The next hearing on the matter will be conducted on July 12.