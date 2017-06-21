Two women Maoists were shot dead in a gunfight between the rebels and security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Police recovered weapons and other materials during searches after the gunfight in Abhujmad area.

“Personnel of the DRG (District Reserve Group) and STF (Special Task Force) were conducting joint patrolling in Abhujmad area when the Maoists fired upon them. The security forces returned the fire and the Maoists soon melted away into the dense jungle,” said Narayanpurs’ Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh.

“The bodies of two women Maoists were found at the spot. In addition, two .315 bore guns, some improvised explosive devices (IED), Maoists uniforms, their literature and several other items were recovered. The killed Maoists have not been identified yet,” he added.