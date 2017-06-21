NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in New Delhi. According to party leaders, the meeting was a courtesy call.

Kovind was announced the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential election by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on June 19.

Kovind, 71, on Wednesday first attended the yoga event in national capital’s central park. He met Joshi at his residence in the afternoon.

NDA’s presidential candidate #RamNathKovind meets LK Advani at his residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Ke2ywjfAA7 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

Then he met Advani in evening with his wife. Advani’s daughter Pratibha Advani was also present there.

The President’s election is to be held on July 17.