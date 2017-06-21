An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kakapora area of Pulwama district on late Wednesday. According to reports, two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants are believed to be trapped in the area. Police said security forces, following specific intelligence inputs about presence of militants in New Colony in Kakapora town of Pulwama, surrounded the area. As they tightened the cordon, they came under heavy gunfire from the hiding militants.

“As the security forces tightened the cordon around the hiding militants, they came under heavy automatic gunfire from the hiding militants. The fire was returned, sparking of the gunfight which is going on (as of 9.30 am)”, a police officer said.

One officer of 50 Rashtriya Rifles has been injured in encounter.

Earlier in the day, two militants were killed in an encounter in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir. Armed forces also recovered two weapons from the spot where the bodies of the terrorists were found.

After the death of Hizbul Commander Burhan Wani last year, the Valley has witnessed a sudden surge in the number of militant attacks.

(With IANS inputs)