Rajiv Gauba, currently Union Urban Development Secretary, will be the next Home Secretary, an official statement said on Wednesday. The 1982-cadre IAS officer will succeed Rajiv Mehrishi, whose tenure ends on August 30.

Gauba, who was originally of the Bihar cadre but transferred to Jharkhand after the state’s division, is also posted on special duty in the Home Ministry.

The Centre also named Subash C Garg as the next Secretary for Department of Economic Affairs. Garg, the 1983 Rajasthan cadre, will be succeeding Shaktikanta Das. After Das’ retirement, Corporate Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray had taken additional charge as the Economic Affairs Secretary.

Apart from Rajiv Gauba and Subash C Garg, 15 other officers have been transferred by the Cabinet committee.

(With IANS inputs)