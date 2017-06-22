A man absconding for around two and half months after raping an Uzbek woman here has been arrested from Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

“The accused was arrested from Matunga area of Mumbai on June 16,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

Police said he was arrested with the help of technical surveillance and is presently in judicial custody.

Sonu, 34, of Pitampura area, raped the 26-year-old woman at a flat in Chhattarpur area of South Delhi on March 31 and was absconding since then.

The woman filed a complaint blaming Sonu for making her come to India on the pretext of giving her a job.

“Sonu took her passport and money, claiming that he needed to keep them as security deposit. He then moved in with the woman and raped her for nearly half a year,” a police officer was quoted as saying.