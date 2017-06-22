The Indian Army on Wednesday rejected the home-made 7.62 x51 mm assault rifles manufactured to replace the current INSAS and AK-47 rifles used by jawans. The reason listed by the top officials of the Army was poor quality and ineffective fire power. Army is likely to take a fresh call on procuring similar weapons to replace the INSAS rifles.

Army rejected the 7.62×51 mm guns built by the Rifle Factory Ishapore after they failed the firing tests last week.

According to gun experts, the home-made rifle recoiled heavily and loading rounds was not easy due to the shape of the magazine. The guns were extremely loud when fired and the safety mechanism was also not in place, thus making the rifle a disadvantage in combat.

Last year, the Indian Army also rejected, 5.56 mm Excalibur a rifle produced by Rifle Factory Ishapore. This rifle was a replacement of the INSAS rifle but later during rigorous trials, there were many faults with it, leading to the scrapping of the idea.

The current rifles in use by the Indian Army are AK-47s and INSAS or Indian Small Arms System rifles, which are Made in India, and were inducted in the Army in 1988 and are meant to be replaced this year.