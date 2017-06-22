One of the seven convicts serving jail time pertaining to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has appealed Tamil Nadu government for a mercy killing. Reportedly, Robert Payas has lost any hope of ever getting out of jail. According to the Sri Lankan national, none of his family members have paid him a visit in years and since the government is not very keen in carrying out an execution or releasing him, it’s time that he should be allowed to give his life.

Payas, who has been in jail from past 26 years, accused the previous and current governments of maintaining a nonchalant stance towards his case and said that none of them wants him out of the prison.

In a letter to state government, Payas wrote, “Despite the Tamil Nadu government supporting me, no efforts are being taken. Both the Central governments (UPA and NDA) have remained silent on this issue and (it) seems to me like both want my life to end in prison.”

In 1991, Robert Payas was among the 26 sentenced to death for part taking in the conspiracy leading to the assassination of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi but 19 of them were released later.