In a humiliating way to streamline the distribution of the subsidised food to the needed families, the Rajasthan government has asked the families falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) to paint their house walls by writing ”I am extremely poor” in order to avail subsidised food.

According to reports, the painted walls with ”I am poor” markings can be seen in Sikrai and Bandikui areas of Dausa district in Rajasthan.

Slamming this move, the Congress party said that the government at the Centre and State are anti-poor.

However, the government has justified this move and said that this has been prompted by the fact that essentially there has been a lot of misuse of the subsidies.

Reacting on the issue, Archana Sharma of the Congress party said that the government is trying to humiliate the poor people. On one hand they are working for digital India but on the other side they have asked poor to paint their walls … This shows that the government wants to stigmatised them. We condemn this move and the government should take back this decision.