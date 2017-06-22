A- A A+

The Indian Railways is starting a new train from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi from Friday, an official said on Thursday. Mahamana Express would be the second train of its type. It would chug between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat.

The first Mahamana Express with plush interiors all built under the ‘Make in India’ project, is currently running between Varanasi and New Delhi.

The new train will start from the Varanasi Cantt railway station. It has stops at Chivki in Uttar Pradesh, Jabalpur and Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, Bhusawal and Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Rajiv Gandhi killer appeals for ‘mercy killing’

The Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Express will leave Varanasi at 6.15 a.m. on Friday and reach Vadodara on Sunday morning.

From Vadodara the train will run every Wednesday.

The new rake of the train has already reached Varanasi, an official said.

First Published | 22 June 2017 11:17 AM
Read News On:

Bhusawal

Chivki

Itarsi

Jalgaon

Mahamana Express

parliamentary constituency

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: New Varanasi-Vadodara ‘Mahamana Express’ train to run from Friday

(Latest News in English from Newsx)