One person died in Assam here as incessant rains caused havoc in the city on Thursday morning. The deceased was electrocuted as he waded through the water-logged Zoo Road area around 7 a.m., locals said.

“A severed electric wire was lying there unnoticed and unattended. None knew about it as the entire road was submerged,” said the locals.

They accused the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) for the accident. They said the ASEB did not disconnect the electricity in the area despite several requests.

Meanwhile, most of the arterial roads and service lanes remained submerged as incessant rains lashed the city from early Thursday morning.

School buses and private vehicles were stranded on the water-logged roads.

Six persons, including a minor school student were killed in a similar June 13 flash flood that had submerged the entire city. Two of the dead were school kids who died due to electrocution.