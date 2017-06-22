NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday went to meet veteran BJP leader and Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. While announcing Ram Nath Kovind’s name, BJP chief Amit Shah said the party had gone through a list of names before zeroing in on him. However he did not mention the other names discussed in the meeting.

Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday also met the top BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi who were also seen as the contenders for the Presidential berth.

Unfazed by JDU’s decision to back NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, major opposition parties will meet here on Thursday amid indications that former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar could be their nominee for the presidential election.

Meira Kumar met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday. Though there was no official word about the meeting, it is widely believed that Meira Kumar could be the opposition’s choice against Kovind.

Kovind will file his nomination papers on Friday, following which he was expected to reach out to the opposition parties for their support.

The Presidential election is scheduled for July 17.