While politics on the poor situation of farmers in the country continues, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that loan waiver should only be done in extreme situations.

Speaking at a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) event, the Union Minister said, “Loan waiver has become a fashion now. Loan should be waived but in extreme situations only. It’s not a final solution. Need to take some more steps to address the grievances of the farmers.”

“You have to take care of the system. At the end of the day you need to create the infrastructure,” Venkaiah Naidu added.

Further explaining his point, Naidu said that it has become a fashion for every political party to declare the loan waiver but they are not taking into the consideration the amount of damage it is causing to the economy.

Talking about smart cities, the Union Minister also informed that one more round of smart cities will be announced tomorrow in Delhi.