Two former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannth Mishra appeared in a special CBI court here over fodder scam cases.

Lalu Prasad appeared for three cases related to money fraud from Deoghar, Dumka, and Doranda (Ranchi) treasuries whereas Mishra appeared in two cases.

The next hearings will take place on June 29, 30 and July 1.

This is their third appearance before court this month.

The CBI court had issued summons to Lalu Prasad and Mishra after the Supreme Court in May set aside a Jharkhand High Court ruling and said that the accused in different cases of the fodder scam would have to face cases separately.

Lalu Yadav has been convicted and sentenced to five-year imprisonment in one of the five cases for which he is being tried in the fodder scam.

The Rs 900-crore scam surfaced in the early 1990s when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister of Bihar.

The majority of the cases are related to the southern region of then undivided Bihar, which after the division formed the state of Jharkhand.