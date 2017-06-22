Hundreds of farmers agitating against land acquisition on Thursday blocked a road and pelted stones and torched a police van near Kalyan in Thane in Maharashtra, police said. At least 12 policemen and 8 farmers were injured after the agitation turned violent.
The farmers had been protesting against a proposal to take over an abandoned airstrip for constructing an airport at Nevali, around 40 km north-east of Mumbai.
The authorities had started the land acquisition process.
The situation is normal now. Both curfew and Section 144 will not be imposed in the area: Police Commissioner, Thane pic.twitter.com/MUYGx1R4ht
The protests turned violent as the farmers blocked road traffic, pelted stones, burnt tyres on the road and set ablaze a police van. A few policemen reportedly sustained injuries.
#Visuals from Thane-Badlapur highway where farmers protest turned violent, farmers say their land is being acquired by MoD. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/X5TgogeoMU
