A civilian protester was killed on Thursday in clashes between security forces and stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said Touseef Ahmad was killed when a mob attacked the security forces in Kakapora area where three Kashmiri militants had been killed earlier in the day.

“Touseef Ahmad was taken to the hospital after he was injured. Doctors declared him dead on arrival,” police said.

Reports from the area said the civilian sustained multiple pellet injuries