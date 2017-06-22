The Indian Army has started conducting the field trials of M777 Howitzer guns at Pokhran firing range for the first time in 30 years. The trials have been conducted after two M777 Ultralight Howitzers had arrived in India in May 2017.

The two 155mm/39 calibre ultralight Howitzers guns, which had arrived on a chartered flight in May, has a maximum range of 30 km.

As per the contract agreement, firing tables will be prepared by the contracted agency – US Government and BAE GCS Ltd with support of Indian Army.

Three more guns will be received in the second stage in September 2018 for training. Indian Army in a total will import 23 guns directly from BAE system while 123 guns will be assembled in India by Mahindra.

Thereafter, induction will commence from March 2019 onwards at the rate of five guns per month till the complete consignment is received by mid 2021.

