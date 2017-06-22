Pandemonium prevailed inside the Punjab assembly on Thursday after a Sikh legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that his turban was taken off as marshals pushed his party legislators out of the house.

AAP legislator Pirmal Singh Dhaula came out of the house with his turban in his hand and his hair open. He alleged that his turban came off during manhandling by the marshals after the Speaker ordered the removal of AAP lawmakers from the house.

Tension prevailed inside and outside the house following the incident.

Speaker Rana K.P. Singh ordered the AAP lawmakers’ removal after they protested his order, banning the entry of two legislators — Sukhpal Singh Khaira of AAP, and Simarjeet Singh Bains of AAP ally Lok Insaaf Party.

Both legislators were suspended from the house last week.

“This is the worst situation for democracy. We have not witnessed such manhandling. The Congress government is to blame for it,” Dhaula said after coming out of the house.

AAP legislators shouted slogans inside and outside the assembly building against the Speaker and the Congress government.

Some legislators tried to enter the house again but the marshals and security personnel physically stopped them.

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal legislators also supported the AAP lawmakers.

The house was adjourned by the Speaker for some time.

Earlier, both Khaira and Bains were stopped by the assembly security personnel from entering the building on Thursday morning.

Both were suspended for the remainder of the budget session last week but they continued their sit-in protest inside the assembly building (not inside the house).

On Thursday, they were prevented from entering the complex.

Dhaula said that he was an ‘Amritdhari’ (baptised) Sikh and his turban had been removed by the assembly security.

“I will urge the Akal Takht to take cognizance of this incident and initiate action against those responsible for this,” Dhaula told the media.