Haryana minister Anil Vij has once again stirred a controversy by making a communal remark in a public forum. He said that no Hindu can be a terrorist and there exists no such term as ‘Hindu terrorism’. Adding to the string of remarks provoking religious sentiments, he said, “Had Hindus also been terrorists, no other terrorist would have existed in the area.”

Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) also took a direct dig at the UPA government for setting free the bombers of 2007 Samjhauta Express explosion and labelling it as an act of ‘Hindu terrorism’.

However, Congress leader Digvijay Singh laughed off the remarks of Vij and responded by saying, “He has rightly said, a Hindu can’t be a terrorist, only a Sanghi can be one.”

BJP spearhead Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating against the general mindset of terrorism since assuming power at Centre as has time and again reiterated that terrorism has no religion or colour.