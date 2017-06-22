The AIADMK faction led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday announced its support for NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. The group said in a statement that the decision was taken after a meeting of legislators and MPs chaired by Panneerselvam here.

This followed a request from BJP President Amit Shah, the statement said. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK faction announced its support for Kovind. That decision was announced by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

Palaniswami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought support for Kovind over telephone and the decision was taken after consulting party legislators and ministers.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar showered praise on Ram Nath Kovind saying he is “personally glad” over his candidature.