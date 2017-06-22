Two more farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region have committed suicide, taking the farmer deaths in the state to 17 in the past 10 days.

Gului Kurmi, 50, a resident of Basahri, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Wednesday. He left a suicide note, alleging harassment by moneylenders.

R.S. Parmar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Bina, said that the debt-ridden farmer hanged himself on the way to his field.

Kurmi’s suicide note said that he was being harassed by the moneylender though he had paid back a debt of Rs 1 lakh. The police have initiated a probe.

Mahesh Tiwari, 75-year-old farmer from Luvkushnagar, also hanged himself to death on Wednesday evening. Tiwari chose to end his life in a dilapidated house in the neighbourhood.

Tiwari’s family and relatives said piling debts led to the tragedy, but the police said he was upset due to his ill health that drove him over the edge.

In June, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed widespread and violent agitation by the farmers who demanded farm loan waiver and fair price for their produce.