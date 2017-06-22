NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind will now be staying at 10, Akbar Road, currently allotted to Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma. A BJP source said this was a temporary arrangement from the security point of view and the bungalow will remain allotted to the minister.

“He would be staying there till the Presidential elections are over,” the source said, adding that Kovind was sure to win the July 17 presidential election and shift to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Kovind was given ‘Z+’ security cover hours after he resigned as the Bihar Governor. NSG commandos immediately swamped his first floor apartment at 144, North Avenue here.

Mahesh Sharma had to vacate his earlier residence at 10, Rajaji Marg for President Pranab Mukherjee, who will reside there after his term gets over next month.

The bungalow on Rajaji Marg was earlier occupied by President APJ Abdul Kalam and was allotted to Sharma after he became a minister.