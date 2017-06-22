Indian and Pakistani troops on Thursday traded heavy gunfire after the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing on Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry sources told IANS that the Pakistanis resorted to “unprovoked firing and shelling at Indian positions in Chakan Da Bagh sector. They are using small arms, automatics and mortars. Indian troops are strongly and effectively retaliating”.

These developments have occurred at a time when Kashmir is grappling with the internal clashes between the security forces and stone pelters. Earlier today, infiltration bid was foiled in Kupwara’s Keran sector. Two terrorists were gunned down and a civilian protester was killed in clashes between security forces and stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said Touseef Ahmad was killed when a mob attacked the security forces in Kakapora area where three Kashmiri militants had been killed earlier in the day.

“Touseef Ahmad was taken to the hospital after he was injured. Doctors declared him dead on arrival,” police said.

J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector’s Khari Karmara; Indian forces retaliating. pic.twitter.com/5e00kSg7Vu — ANI (@ANI_news) June 22, 2017



