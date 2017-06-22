Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday felicitated 147 students with Rs 1 lakh and a tablet computer each for their excellent performance in the board exams this year.

The students of the Classes 10 and 12 exams of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were honoured for their meritorious performance. The parents and principals of the schools where the students studied were also honoured at the event.

The Chief Minister said it was a matter of great pride that girls outdid boys in the exams and said the contribution of parents cannot be discounted.

He said the Bihar results had unnerved him and he could only relax when the results showed the passing percentage in Uttar Pradesh was good and the number of girls in the merit list was high.