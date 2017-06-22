In their biggest meeting on Thursday, the opposition parties zeroed in on senior Congress leader and the party’s prominent Dalit face Meira Kumar as their joint candidate against NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind in the crucial 2017 Presidential elections. The announcement was made by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Meira Kumar’s name was selected unanimously by one and all, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Altogether 17 parties attended the meeting at the Parliament House library.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar’s name for #PresidentialElection. pic.twitter.com/39PL0S1VqE — ANI (@ANI_news) June 22, 2017

On Wednesday, Meira Kumar met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi. Though, there was no official word about the meeting, sources said that Meira Kumar could be the opposition’s choice against Kovind.

Like Kovind, Meira Kumar belongs to the Dalit community. She is the daughter of Dalit icon and freedom fighter Jagjivan Ram.

Meira was the first woman speaker of Lok Sabha and also has been a Union Minister.

The other name doing the rounds as possible opposition candidate was of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, who also belongs to the Dalit community.