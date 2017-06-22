Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Thursday began a probe into the chaos that accompanied former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s travel on the network along with hundreds of Congress activists.

An official told IANS on the condition of anonymity that the internal probe team appointed by Managing Director Elias George had been asked to submit its report on Saturday.

“From the first report it appears there has been no damage to any hardware, but the probe has just begun,” the official said.

“As per the Metro Act, none can shout slogans or create nuisance or vandalize the Metro station. If that happens, a fine is levied and the person is liable to be prosecuted and even jailed for six months,” said the official.

On Tuesday, Chandy boarded the Metro at the Aluva station for his first trip on the network that was inaugurated the previous weekend by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress workers were protesting against the non-inclusion of Chandy in the list of invitees either to travel with Modi or be with him on the dais.

As a result of the journey by Chandy and his supporters, ordinary commuters were subjected to inconvenience. The Metro said it had got a complaint from a CPI-M unit in Aluva.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters on Thursday that he wished to tender an apology for causing inconvenience to people that day