Kulbhushan Jadhav, who Islamabad insists is an Indian spy, has submitted a mercy petition to the Pakistan Army chief, the military announced on Thursday. Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism, “has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan”, a military statement said.

He has also “expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions”, the statement quoted the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.

“Seeking forgiveness for his actions, he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds,” it said.

Jadhav’s earlier appeal to the Military Appellate Court was rejected, the ISPR said.

Under Pakistani law, he was eligible to appeal for clemency to the Army chief. If that too is rejected, he can seek clemency from the President of Pakistan.

The ISPR said Jadhav’s second confessional video “in which he can be seen accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage is also released so that the world should know what India has done and continues to do against Pakistan”.

Here is the confessional statement: