Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who is the candidate of major opposition parties in the July 17 presidential election, will file her nomination on June 27, Congress sources said on Thursday. Congress President Sonia Gandhi announced the name of the senior party leader at a meeting of 17 parties, including the Left, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), DMK and the National Conference.

With the announcement of Meira Kumar’s candidature against National Democratic Alliance’s Ram Nath Kovind, the stage is set for a Dalit-versus-Dalit contest for the country’s top constitutional post.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “There could not have been a better candidate than Meira Kumar for the post of President.”

Meira Kumar is the daughter of former Deputy Prime Minister and iconic Dalit leader Jagjivan Ram. A lawyer and a former diplomat, she was the first woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

According to informed sources, Gandhi, who chaired the meeting of the opposition parties, first asked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar to speak.

Pawar proposed three names — Meira Kumar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and Bhalchandra Mungekar — all Dalit leaders.

Pawar was keen on Shinde but the “sense of the gathering” ultimately went with Meira Kumar.

The sources said Gandhi as well as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and BSP supremo Mayawati supported Meira Kumar’s candidature on Wednesday.

The opposition on Wednesday suffered a blow as the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) announced support for National Democratic Alliance candidate Kovind.

Asked about Nitish Kumar’s decision, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad said it was “not a fight of personalities, but that of ideology”.

“Nitish Kumar said he has decided to back Kovind because he is a nice person and has been very good as Bihar Governor. But this is not a fight of personalities. We are not supporting or opposing a person.

“Our fight is of ideology and Lalu Prasad will never back out of this fight, come what may,” he said.

But the JD-U decision won’t have an impact on the RJD-JDU alliance in Bihar, he added.

“I will speak to Nitish Kumar and try to persuade him to reconsider this decision, to not make this historic blunder (of backing Kovind).”

Asked about Nitish Kumar’s support for Kovind, Gandhi said: “I am not upset with anybody. I appeal to all political parties to support our candidate.”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel brushed aside as “rumours” reports that his party may go with the NDA.