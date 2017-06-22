In their biggest meeting on Thursday, the opposition parties zeroed in on senior Congress leader and the party’s prominent Dalit face Meira Kumar as their joint candidate against NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind in the crucial 2017 Presidential elections. The announcement was made by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Altogether 17 parties attended the meeting at the Parliament House library.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said Meira Kumar’s name was selected unanimously by one and all. Sonia Gandhi announced the name of Meira Kumar at a meeting of the 17 parties including the Left, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), DMK and the National Conference.

“We have unanimously chosen Meira Kumar, a former Union Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, as Presidential candidate,” Gandhi announced after the meeting. She urged all political parties to support Meira Kumar.

As soon as the news broke out on social media, people started reacting with some witty responses.

Here are some of the reactions:

#MeiraKumar

Kids like – IPL

Men like – IND Vs PAK

Legend like – KOVIND Vs MEIRA KUMAR — Avinash Singh (@avicing07) June 22, 2017

Nice. #MeiraKumar ji Pres candidate.She already has what Pratibha Patil ji strived to achieve during her presidency..Foreign Tour experience — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 22, 2017

#MeiraKumar‘s name for Presidential election is like Bahubali to be released on Eid. No matter how good you are, you’ll lose to bhai. — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) June 22, 2017

#MeiraKumar to be Opposition’s Presidential candidate.

Dangerous choice.

Entire Republic Day Parade will stop if she says “Baith Jaiye”. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 22, 2017

Within 3 years of becoming Lok Sabha speaker, Meira Kumar made 29 foreign trips, mostly to Switzerland. So much like our dear Pratibha ji ✈😍 — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) June 22, 2017