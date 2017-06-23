A mob in Srinagar lynched a senior police officer during the night, official said on Friday. The body of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayub Pandit was recovered on Friday morning from outside the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the old city where he was attacked.

When hundreds were busy in prayers during the holiest night of the Muslim calendar called the ‘Shab-e-Qadr’ at the largest city mosque, a group of miscreants attacked Pandit at his post.

“The officer was on frisking duty at the Jamia Masjid. He was carrying out his duties as usual when the miscreants attacked him,” sources said.

“He tried to free himself and even fired in self-defence, injuring three. But the mob managed to lynch him,” the sources said.

Reports said Pandit’s security guards ran away after they found the mob too large to be handle.

Pandit belonged to Khanyar area which is adjacent to Nowhatta where he was killed.

He had been at the mosque post for quite sometime and many locals who regularly visited knew him.

Policemen posted in the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police do not wear uniform as a matter of service regulation.