Authorities imposed restrictions in some areas in this summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after separatists announced post prayer protests in the Valley.

“Restrictions under Section 144 have been imposed to maintain law and order in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Safakadal and Maisuma police stations,” a senior police officer said here.

Under the curbs, there can be no gathering of five or more people at any place.

The separatists have called for protests after the Friday prayers against the killing of a civilian, Touseef Ahmad Wani, 22, in Kakapora in Pulwama district in firing by security forces on Thursday.

Wani was killed when a mob attacked the Kakapora police post on Thursday after three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in the area by the security forces.

June 23 is the last Friday of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Large gatherings are expected in various mosques in the Kashmir Valley on Friday.

A senior police officer, identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Ayub Pandit, was lynched by a mob outside the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Old City on Thursday night.

The officer, posted in the security wing, was deployed on frisking duty at the Jamia Masjid.

After the mob attacked him, the officer had fired in self defence injuring three attackers to free himself. But the mob, according to police, overpowered him and killed him.

The security guards of the officer reportedly ran away after finding the mob too large to handle.

Large contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in strength in different parts of Srinagar city and other places in the Valley on Friday.