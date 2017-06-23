People who wish to travel in India’s one of the most advanced trains Tejas Express, will soon be able to experience the travel apart from Mumbai-Goa route where the train is currently functional. According to reports, the Indian Railways is planning to run Tejas Express on two different routes.

The Indian railways may soon start running Tejas Express on Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow routes. As per railway officials, two new rakes of the train are currently being manufactured and will be ready anytime between September and November this year.

However, the railway ministry is yet to confirm the details on which route the train will start its services first.

Tejas Express, which is India’s one of the most feature advanced and fastest train is fitted with LED screens which make sure that the passenger doesn’t get bored during the journey. Apart from the LED screens the Tejas train is also equipped with coffee-vending machines and WiFi connectivity.

