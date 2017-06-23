Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while speaking on the lynching of Deputy SP Mohammed Ayub Pandith, who beaten to death by mob in Nowhatta on Thursday, said that the crime was a “murder of trust”. Nothing could have been more shameful than this, Mehbooba added.

The Chief Minister while paying tributes to Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Ayub Pandith, who was lynched outside a mosque on Thursday night said, “The murder is actually a murder of trust. The officer had allowed his guards to go home.”

Mehbooba also said that J&K police is one of the best police force in country. They show maximum restraint because they feel that they’re dealing with their own people.

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s also spoke on lynching of cop and said, “State brutality can’t snatch our values.”

Reacting on Farooq’s comment, J&K DGP SP Vaid while speaking to NewsX said, “Ayub was on access control duty, Mirwaiz will be questioned if needed.”

SP Vaid also mentioned that people should understand what is right and what is wrong. They lynched a man who was just performing his duty to provide security to them.

Giving a brief update on the investigation in the case, SP Vaid said, “Two people have been arrested, third person identified. They will have to face the law.”

