National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Friday filed his nomination for the Presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states. The election will be held on July 17.

Speaking after filing the nomination, Ram Nath Kovind said, “I am thankful to all those who have supported me, will try to maintain the dignity of the post.”

Kovind submitted the papers at Parliament house accompanied by leaders of political parties who are backing him.

#WATCH:Visuals of NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi,Venkaiah Naidu,LK Advani,Amit Shah,Murli Manohar Joshi at Parliament pic.twitter.com/W7gMuNnTq3 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 23, 2017

Rashtrapati ka padd dalgat rajneeti se upar hona chahiye: Ram Nath Kovind after filing nomination papers for his presidential candidature pic.twitter.com/rRqj3NQtXm — ANI (@ANI_news) June 23, 2017

Meanwhile, the Opposition on Thursday had declared former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as the contender for next President of the nation.

Even after announcing their Presidential candidate, a united opposition doesn’t seem to be on board in opposing NDA’s presidential candidate after Janata Dal United (JDU) under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended support for Kovind.